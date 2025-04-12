Echoes of Babylon: Global arts light up ancient ruins

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the 12th edition of the Babylon Festival for International Cultures and Arts kicked off at the ancient city, featuring a wide range of events, including an international book fair on the historic Babylonian theater stage.

The opening night featured musical performances, poetry readings, and exhibitions of books and photography. The festival will run through April 19, hosting more than 400 artists, writers from Iraq and around the world to showcase a rich mosaic of global, Arab, and Iraqi art forms.

Earlier, The Youth and Sports Directorate in Babil province organized a marathon, which took place within the ancient city’s archaeological site, as part of the International Day of Babylonian Civilization.

The first-ever International Day of Babylonian Civilization began on April 10 in Iraq’s Babil province, with President Abdul Latif Rashid in attendance. The province also hosted the event’s second day, which featured additional cultural and historical activities.