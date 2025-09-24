Babylon's heritage revived: Iraqi artist creates works from clay and glass

Shafaq News –Babil

Born in 1970 in Babylon province, Haifa al-Shammari has skillfully transformed her longtime passion for painting into a vibrant creative platform that celebrates Iraqi heritage and civilization.

Blending tradition with modernity, she works on glass, ceramics, acrylics, and clay tablets inspired by the rich legacy of ancient Babylon.

Al-Shammari told Shafaq News that her love for art began in childhood, but life’s demands—caring for her sick husband and raising four children—delayed her ability to fully pursue it until about six years ago.

Since then, she has crafted intricate pieces on mirrors, glass, and ceramics, eventually turning to clay tablets etched with historical symbols and cuneiform script, aiming to revive the spirit of Babylonian culture.

She has showcased her work in numerous exhibitions and festivals both within and beyond Babylon, including the Museum of Life in al-Hamra, a festival celebrating Serbia’s National Day, the Babylon Festival for Culture and Arts, and Babylon Civilization Day.

Determined to inspire younger generations, she organizes free workshops teaching painting on glass, ceramics, and clay tablets, especially during summer vacations. “This allows children and teens to channel their time into productive artistic creation instead of being absorbed by their phones,” she explained.

For al-Shammari, art transcends mere hobby; it embodies a mission. “It preserves Iraq’s identity and revives its ancient civilization through works imbued with beauty and memory,” she affirmed.