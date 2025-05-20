Art for peace: Iraqi creatives shine during Arab Summit in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A fine arts exhibition featuring works by over 100 Iraqi painters, sculptors, and visual artists opened in Baghdad alongside the Arab League Summit, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities on Monday.

The event, attended by senior officials, artists, and intellectuals, featured caricatures by renowned Kurdish artist Jabbar Saber Qadir and a personal exhibition by visual artist Moatasem al-Kubaisi, along with a wide array of works representing modern and traditional artistic schools.

“This exhibition stands out for its breadth and diversity,” Qasim al-Sudani, Deputy Minister of Culture, told Shafaq News. Qasim Mohsen, Director General of the Department of Fine Arts, explained that the artists' styles “reflect various artistic movements and modern schools.”

Praising the caricature gallery by Jabbar Saber Qadir, Mohsen noted that his work "embodies originality and creativity, with all his pieces centered on themes of war and peace."

Among the participating artists was Fatima al-Obaidi from Kirkuk, who voiced that her painting blended colors to reflect Iraq’s rich, diverse heritage.

“The piece features light rising into the sky, symbolizing the Iraqi people’s longing for peace,” she explained. From Baghdad, artist Raya Shanshal contributed a painting dedicated to the Arab Summit. “It reflects the suffering Iraq has endured - terrorism, violence, displacement - but also the resilience of our people,” she said.