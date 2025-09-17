Art comes alive: Live painting takes over Baghdad Book Fair

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Young artist Zahraa Akram turned heads at the Baghdad International Book Fair by painting live in Art Alley, a new feature highlighting Iraq’s emerging visual talent.

Zahraa told Shafaq News that her passion for art began in childhood and grew during her studies at the College of Fine Arts. “I’ve been part of many exhibitions, but this experience gave me new perspective,” she said, noting that dialogue with peers sharpened her vision. Realism, she added, remains her defining style.

Unlike traditional shows, Art Alley presents no pre-completed works. Each piece develops in real time, transforming creation into a public performance that invites questions and interaction. Speaking to our agency, sculptor Omar al-Qaisi, the project coordinator, explained that every artist is given three days to complete a work, painting daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

“Visitors ask about everything—color choices, composition, symbolism—while the piece is still unfolding,” he stated, pointing out that several artists have already secured commissions during the fair.

Participants also highlighted how academic training shaped their technique and artistic voice. Zeina Samir, who shifted from economics to fine arts, said the event allowed her to expand realism’s boundaries, while Dur Asmar, selected after submitting samples, described it as “a real opportunity to learn, share, and grow.”

Iraq’s artistic heritage—from Jawad Salim’s Monument of Freedom to Faeq Hassan’s Doves of Peace—runs deep. Organizers see Art Alley as a continuation of that legacy, offering young artists a public platform to create, connect, and contribute to Iraq’s evolving cultural identity.

Read more: The Painters’ Market in Baghdad: From vibrant hub to quiet legacy