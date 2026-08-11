Syria denounces Colombia's recognition of Israeli Golan rule

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria, on Tuesday, strongly condemned Colombia’s recognition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the occupiedSyrian Golan, based on security pretexts inconsistent with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions about the matter.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, expressed its categorical rejection to the Colombian position, affirming that the Golan is an inseparable part of Syrian territory.

“The Colombian government’s statement constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter,” the ministry stated, adding that Bogutta also violated statements by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres which affirmed that the Golan is Syrian territory, as well as the principle of the inadmissibility of acquiring territory by force andUN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981.

Statement Issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic pic.twitter.com/K2v0e3xeiJ — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) August 11, 2026

Syria expressed appreciation for growing international support for its legitimate rights in the occupied Syrian Golan, noting that the number of states supporting the UN General Assembly resolution titled “The Syrian Golan” increased from 97 states in 2024 to 123 states in 2025.

The ministry also reaffirmed rejection of continued Israeli attacks and incursions into Syrian territory, calling on all states and international organizations “to uphold their responsibilities in respecting international law and United Nations resolutions.”