Syria, Israel resume talks on reviving 1974 disengagement accord

Shafaq News– Damascus

The new round of Syrian-Israeli talks has focused on reactivating the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, a Syrian government source told the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Monday.

Previous rounds of talks between Syria and Israel were held in recent months in Azerbaijan and Paris, under US sponsorship, but did not result in an agreement.

According to the source, the Syrian side demanded guarantees for the withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions held before the areas occupied after December 8, within the framework of what it described as a balanced security agreement.

The proposed arrangement, the source added, “would prioritize full Syrian sovereignty and ensure the prevention of any form of interference in Syria’s internal affairs.”

“Resumption of negotiations reflects Syria’s continued commitment to restoring what it considers non-negotiable national rights,” he stated.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) documented 460 Israeli ground violations in southern Syria during 2025, mainly in Quneitra and Daraa provinces. According to the Observatory, these operations targeted civilians and infrastructure, increasing risks to human security and local stability.

