Israel claims Hezbollah arms caches in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli troops dismantled several facilities containing weapons allegedly belonging to Hezbollah in an area occupied by Israel in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military stated.

The military claimed finding launchers, machine guns, explosive devices, missiles, and other weapons intended for attacks against “Israeli troops and civilians.” It released images and footage of the sites but did not disclose their locations or the number of weapons seized.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Hezbollah did not immediately comment.

A US-brokered framework signed by Lebanon and Israel on June 26 links a full Israeli withdrawal to Hezbollah’s disarmament and calls for two pilot areas to be transferred to the Lebanese army after they are cleared of the group’s presence. No withdrawal timetable has been announced.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump said he expected Israel to withdraw, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that troops will remain in southern Lebanon while Hezbollah “continues to pose a threat.”