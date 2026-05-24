Israel fears emerging US-Iran deal as Trump backs Netanyahu’s military freedom

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli concerns over the emerging US-Iran understandings intensified on Sunday after reports indicated President Donald Trump had assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel would retain freedom to respond militarily to any perceived threat despite ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

Israeli media, citing a senior official, said Netanyahu pressed Trump during recent talks to preserve Israel’s operational flexibility across multiple fronts, including Lebanon and Iran, amid fears in Tel Aviv that Washington could move toward a temporary arrangement with Tehran before addressing Israel’s broader security demands.

Earlier today, Axios outlined a draft US-Iran memorandum that includes negotiations over sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a phased de-escalation framework.

The emerging diplomacy has reportedly fueled concern inside Israel that Washington could accept an interim deal leaving parts of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure intact while easing economic pressure on Tehran.

Trump, according to the Israeli official, reaffirmed support for dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and backed Israel’s request to maintain what Netanyahu described as “freedom of action” against regional threats.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, accused Israel of destabilizing the region through efforts to advance a “Greater Israel” project and drag the Middle East into war.

Pezeshkian also said Tehran was prepared to assure the international community that it was not seeking nuclear weapons, while insisting Iran’s negotiating team would not compromise the country’s “honor and pride.”

Iran has long denied pursuing nuclear weapons despite expanding uranium enrichment activities that Western governments and the UN nuclear watchdog say exceed civilian requirements.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence