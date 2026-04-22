Kurdish Journalism Day: Journalists underscore press freedom challenges

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdish media has operated under harsh conditions “from caves to exile,” yet journalists continue to face serious challenges, Karwan Anwar, secretary of the Kurdistan Journalists Syndicate in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, stated on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference marking the 128th anniversary of Kurdish Journalism Day, Anwar criticized the use of Iraqi penal laws to prosecute journalists instead of specialized press legislation and pointed to ongoing limits on access to information. He called for enforcement of the right to information law, affirming journalists’ right to file complaints when access is denied, while urging stronger protections, including social security, health coverage, and land allocations.

During the same event, Diyaree Mohammed, director of the Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights and Advocacy, highlighted the continued detention of several journalists and called on judicial authorities to review their cases and uphold press freedom.

A report by the Metro Center recorded a sharp rise in violations in the Kurdistan Region in 2025, reaching 315 cases. The findings cited persistent impunity, including 74 incidents involving physical assaults or threats and 53 cases of equipment confiscation or destruction, alongside 120 instances of coverage restrictions or discriminatory practices.

While the report noted a 22% decline between 2023 and 2024, it warned of a growing reliance on indirect measures that still undermine press freedom.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has not released official data on violations for 2026.

Read more: 127 Years of Kurdish Journalism: Honoring the legacy of KURDISTAN Newspaper