Islamic Resistance in Iraq: 27 attacks on US-linked bases in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella network of Iran-backed Shiite armed factions, carried out 27 attacks on US military facilities in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Saturday, the group said the operations involved dozens of drones and missiles targeting what it described as “enemy bases,” without specifying the exact locations or facilities targeted.

Since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, factions operating under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq say they have conducted more than 200 attacks on US military facilities across Iraq.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation