US Embassy seeks public help to identify attackers in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Iraq called for information about people targeting its facilities in Iraq.

The embassy urged for information on Iran-aligned armed factions or individuals responsible for the attacks.

ساعدونا على وقف الهجمات الإرهابية ضد سفارة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية في بغداد أو أي مكان أخر.إذا كان لديكم أي معلومات عن الميليشيات الإرهابية المتحالفة مع إيران أو عن الأفراد المسؤولين عن هذه الهجمات، أرسلوها إلينا اليوم.Help us stop the terrorist attacks on the US embassy… pic.twitter.com/YuYn1RSZmX — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) April 9, 2026

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel on February 28, the US Embassy in Baghdad, the US Consulate in the Kurdistan Region, and other American interests in Iraq have faced dozens of drone and rocket attacks.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began