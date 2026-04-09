US Embassy seeks public help to identify attackers in Iraq

US Embassy seeks public help to identify attackers in Iraq
2026-04-09T13:16:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Thursday, the US Embassy in Iraq called for information about people targeting its facilities in Iraq.

The embassy urged for information on Iran-aligned armed factions or individuals responsible for the attacks.

Since the outbreak of hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel on February 28, the US Embassy in Baghdad, the US Consulate in the Kurdistan Region, and other American interests in Iraq have faced dozens of drone and rocket attacks.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since the US-Israel-Iran war began

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