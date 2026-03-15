Israel rejects direct negotiations with Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel has no plans to enter direct talks with Lebanon, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar indicated on Sunday as Beirut explores diplomatic options to halt the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Speaking to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Saar noted that Israel expects the Lebanese authorities to take “serious steps” and prevent Hezbollah from launching attacks toward Israel.

The remarks came as the Lebanese government moves to form a delegation for possible negotiations with Israel aimed at ending the fighting, which erupted on March 2 after Hezbollah fired rockets toward Israel following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Since then, Israel has carried out large-scale airstrikes across several areas of Lebanon, while Israeli forces have also pushed into parts of southern Lebanon.

A source familiar with the discussions previously relayed to AFP that negotiations remain under preparation. However, no agenda, timing, or venue has been finalized, with possible locations under discussion including Paris and Cyprus.

“The initiative by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received support from European countries and several other states, but an Israeli commitment regarding a truce or ceasefire is also required,” he added.

On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to hold direct talks with Beirut and expressed France’s readiness to facilitate and host such discussions.