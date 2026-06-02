Lebanon’s Aoun: No alternative to talks with Israel

Shafaq News- Beirut

Negotiations remain the only path to ending the war between Lebanon and Israel, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun stated on Tuesday, adding that strength is not in waging war, but in having the courage and wisdom to end it through negotiation.

Aoun told a delegation of syndicate heads that those fueling internal strife are serving Israel's interests. He stressed that the Lebanese Army and security agencies remain the cornerstone of efforts to prevent instability.

الرئيس جوزاف عون لوفد نقباء المهن الحرة:- حريصون على السلم الأهلي والاستقرار الداخلي في لبنان، ومنع الفتنة التي من شأنها ان تهدد بقاء لبنان لان كل من يغذيها يقدم خدمة لإسرائيل.- السلم الأهلي لا يمكن المساس به لان اللبنانيين باتوا على اقتناع تام بأن لا عودة الى الوراء، كما ان… pic.twitter.com/ezEocE4iLX — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 2, 2026

A fifth round of US-mediated talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place later today in Washington. The negotiations, launched in April following the outbreak of the 2026 regional war, focus on maintaining the ceasefire, establishing mechanisms to enforce a lasting truce, addressing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, and strengthening Lebanese state control over border areas.

Last week, the Lebanese President told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a phone call that securing a ceasefire in Lebanon must be the immediate priority, describing it as the essential first step toward addressing other outstanding issues.

Read more: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel