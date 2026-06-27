Trump backs Lebanon-Israel agreement

Shafaq News- Washington/ Beirut

US President Donald Trump congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the signing of the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel under Washington's sponsorship.

According to the Lebanese Presidency, Trump said during a phone call with Aoun that the United States would work to provide what is needed to implement the agreement and help restore security and stability in Lebanon. He added that Washington would support Lebanon's economy and its legitimate security forces so the country can restore its role in the region and the world.

The US president also pointed out that he expects to meet Aoun soon in Washington.

Aoun, for his part, thanked Trump for his support, noting the Lebanese government would assume its responsibilities in implementing the framework deal. He also voiced hope that the United States will ensure all agreed commitments are met, particularly by pressing Israel to withdraw from the territory it occupies in southern Lebanon to allow the Lebanese army to deploy up to the international border.

Signed in Washington on June 26, the agreement outlines a phased Israeli withdrawal linked to the Lebanese army's deployment across the south and the disarmament of non-state armed groups. While Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have backed the deal, Hezbollah and several other political parties have rejected it, saying it favors Israel and does not guarantee a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

Read more: South Lebanon framework: What we know so far