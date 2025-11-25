Trump praises Lebanon’s “bold decisions” in Independence Day message

Shafaq News – Washington

Lebanon is at a “historic crossroads,” US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, expressing hope for stronger cooperation between Washington and Beirut.

In a congratulatory message to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marking Lebanon’s Independence Day, Trump praised what he called the government’s “bold decisions,” adding that he looks forward to deepening the partnership between the two countries as they work “to build a brighter future for the generations ahead.”

Lebanon marked its Independence Day on November 22 without public celebrations after the government canceled all official events amid intensified Israeli strikes and increased border violations.

These tensions have coincided with a diplomatic strain following the cancellation of Lebanese Army Commander Rodolphe Haykal’s planned visit to the United States, a development that has renewed debate in Beirut over the future of Lebanon’s security partnership with Washington.

Read more: Lebanon: A nation unraveling tensions over shadow independence