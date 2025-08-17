Lebanese President: Disarming Hezbollah is a domestic matter

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Sunday reaffirmed that decisions regarding Hezbollah’s arsenal are a domestic matter, underscoring Lebanon’s insistence on preserving its sovereignty.

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Aoun noted that Lebanon faces a choice between accepting the US disarmament plan or risking isolation, noting that “we have not received any threats regarding the implementation of that proposal.”

He also highlighted his openness to discussions “but only under the framework of the state,” emphasizing that his priorities remain “achieving security and stability in the country.”

الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون: لبنان ملتزم بمبادرة السلام العربية 2002.. ولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان يقود مسار المنطقة نحو سلام عادل يعيد الحقوق لأصحابها#مقابلة_خاصة#لبنانالحلقة الكاملة: https://t.co/o097GQDz9s pic.twitter.com/FPZ9NJCwsg — العربية (@AlArabiya) August 17, 2025

Underlining that the Shiite community is an essential and active component of Lebanon, Aoun confirmed, “There is no danger to any sect, and I stand by my words.”Earlier, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for dialogue on Hezbollah’s disarmament, warning against implementing the plan in its current form.

“I will listen to the US envoy’s view; I have nothing to offer him,” Berri noted, stressing that no steps can be taken while Israel fails to fulfill its obligations.

The statements followed Lebanon’s cabinet endorsement of the general objectives of the US-backed disarmament plan, which Hezbollah later criticized as “prioritizing foreign agendas over national sovereignty.”

Meanwhile, Israeli violations of the US-brokered ceasefire, effective since November 27, 2024, persist. Lebanese authorities report more than 4,200 breaches, resulting in over 230 deaths and 480 injuries.