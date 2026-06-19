US Rubio discusses Lebanon security with Lebanese President

Shafaq News- Beirut

A drone strike killed two people in Nabatiyeh district, southern Lebanon, hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect, Lebanon's NNA reported on Friday.

At least 47 people were killed and 97 wounded in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley today, according to the Lebanese Emergency Operations Center.

Meanwhile, President Joseph Aoun and the US Secretary of States Marco Rubio discussed the situation in the country and the region. During a phone call, Rubio reaffirmed US support for Beirut, emphasizing efforts to strengthen security and stability and extend state authority across Lebanon.

تلقى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون مساء اليوم اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الخارجية الأميركية ماركو روبيو تم خلاله التداول في الأوضاع الراهنة في لبنان والمنطقة في ضوء التطورات الأخيرة.وخلال الاتصال اكد الوزير روبيو على وقوف الولايات المتحدة الأميركية إلى جانب لبنان والعمل من اجل… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 19, 2026

Israel and Hezbollah agreed earlier today to a ceasefire brokered by US and Qatari mediators with Iranian assistance. Despite the truce taking effect at 4 p.m. local time(GMT+3), Israel accused Hezbollah of violating the agreement and said it retained full operational freedom to address threats, while Hezbollah warned that any Israeli action outside the agreement framework would be met with a response.