Lebanese President review Israel-Lebanon framework with Rubio

Shafaq News- Washington

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed implementing the trilateral framework agreement between the United States, Lebanon, and Israel during a meeting in Washington on Sunday.

In a statement, the US State Department said Rubio confirmed Washington's commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the agreement and backing the Lebanese government's efforts to achieve peace, economic recovery, and a better future for the Lebanese people. He praised the government's "courage" for its determined effort to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty, disarm Hezbollah and dismantle its terrorist infrastructure, and move toward peace.

According to the Lebanese Presidency, Aoun pointed out that the Lebanese and the United States positions should remain aligned on implementing the deal, beginning with an Israeli withdrawal from the first designated pilot zone in occupied Lebanese territory. He also called for stronger support for the Lebanese Army and military institutions, as well as steps to expand US economic and investment engagement in Lebanon, particularly in the energy, telecommunications, and transportation sectors.

الرئيس جوزاف عون خلال لقائه وزير الخارجية الاميركية ماركو روبيو:• ضرورة تطابق الموقف اللبناني مع الموقف الاميركي لجهة تطبيق اطار العمل الثلاثي من خلال تحقيق أول انسحاب اسرائيلي من المنطقة النموذجية الاولى.• ضرورة تعزيز الدعم الاميركي للجيش اللبناني والمؤسسات العسكرية… pic.twitter.com/7wAbd4wBfd — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 19, 2026

The presidency previously said Aoun is scheduled to hold a Lebanese-US summit at the White House on July 21. The visit will also include meetings with senior US officials to discuss developments in Lebanon, efforts to consolidate the ceasefire, restore security and stability across the country, secure Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory, and extend state authority throughout Lebanon.

وصل رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون واللبنانية الاولى السيدة نعمت عون إلى قاعدة أندروز الجوية العسكرية في واشنطن في بداية زيارة رسمية إلى العاصمة الأميركية بدعوة من الرئيس الاميركي دونالد ترامب.وكان في استقبال الرئيس عون والسيدة الاولى مدير المراسم في وزارة الخارجية الأميركية… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) July 18, 2026

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