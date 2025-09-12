Rubio to visit Israel, UK for talks on Gaza and global security

Shafaq News – Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel and the United Kingdom from September 13 to 18, the State Department announced on Friday.

The trip follows an Israeli strike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders, adding to rising tensions across the Middle East.

In Israel, Rubio will convey Washington’s priorities regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict and broader Middle East security. “The Secretary and Israeli leaders will discuss Israeli operational goals and objectives related to Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, and our commitment to fight anti-Israel actions including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism, and lawfare at the ICC and ICJ,” according to a statement by the department.

Following his stop in Israel, Rubio will join President Donald Trump’s delegation in the UK. He will hold talks with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper on US-UK cooperation in addressing global challenges, including ending the Russia-Ukraine war, preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and competing with China.