Israel maintains Southern Lebanon positions despite ceasefire

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel will keep its troops in southern Lebanon during the current 10-day ceasefire, the Israeli Army confirmed on Thursday, framing the move as a tightening of restrictions and the maintenance of no-go zones to counter Hezbollah activity.

According to military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, residents have been cautioned against moving beyond a designated line or approaching the Litani River until further notice. The measures include a continued ban on civilians returning to more than 40 towns and locations in southern Lebanon.

#عاجل ‼️رسالة عاجلة إلى سكان جنوب لبنان⭕️نجدد تأكيدنا انه خلال فترة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار يواصل جيش الدفاع تمركزه في مواقعه بجنوب لبنان في مواجهة النشاطات الإرهابية المستمرة لمنظمة حزب الله.⭕️نعود ونحذر انه وحرصًا على سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم وحتى إشعار آخر انتم مطالبون… pic.twitter.com/YBjksAhVja — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 23, 2026

The warning comes as a second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled for today in the United States. The first round took place in Washington on April 14, followed three days later by the ceasefire agreement halting military operations between Hezbollah and Israel.

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanon’s National Council for Scientific Research has recorded around 220 Israeli violations, including airspace breaches, artillery fire, airstrikes, and ground activity. On Wednesday, Israeli strikes killed three including journalist Amal Khalil, who had been covering developments near the southern town of al-Tayri with photographer Zeinab Faraj. A strike hit a vehicle in front of them, after which they sought shelter in a nearby house that was then struck in a second attack.

From March 2 to April 17, Israel has killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The figures include 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the injured.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, indicated that it responded to the “repeated Israeli ceasefire violations" by targeting a newly established Israeli military position in the al-Bayada area, a military vehicle and soldiers gathering in al-Qantara. The group also said it downed four Israeli drones in Al-Mansouri village.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel