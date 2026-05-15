Israel and Lebanon extend ceasefire by 45 days

Shafaq News- Washington

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend by 45 days the ceasefire declared by US President Donald Trump on April 16, the US State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott announced Friday.

Lebanese and Israeli delegations launched a new round of direct talks yesterday at the US State Department in Washington, with Lebanon represented by former ambassador Simon Karam, ambassador Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, and military officials, while Israel’s team was headed by ambassador Yechiel Leiter alongside a military representative. The talks were attended by US envoys to Lebanon and Israel, Michel Issa and Mike Huckabee.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon on April 16 following weeks of cross-border escalation. The truce has since been extended three times, including a three-week extension announced on April 25, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent renewed fighting.

Despite the ceasefire extensions, fighting has continued across southern Lebanon, as Israel pounded dozens of towns and villages, including Tebnine, Harouf, and Beit Yahoun, while Lebanese authorities reported casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched drone, rocket, and artillery attacks against Israeli forces.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the Israeli offensive has killed 2,951 people and wounded 8,988 others since March 2.

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