US to host second round of Lebanon-Israel talks on April 23

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States will host a second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel on April 23, a US State Department official confirmed to Axios on Monday.

Washington described the initial engagement as “productive” and indicated it will continue facilitating direct negotiations between the two sides.

State Department official: The United States will host a second round of ambassador-level talks between Israel and Lebanon on Thursday, April 23, at the Department of State. The United States welcomes the productive engagement that began on April 14. We will continue to… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 20, 2026

Lebanon has appointed a delegation led by former ambassador to the United States Simon Karam to take part in the talks, according to a statement from the presidency. The team is tasked with pursuing an end to hostilities, addressing Israeli occupation, and enabling deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border.

The initial meeting, held on April 14, marked the first ambassador-level contact between Lebanon and Israel since 1993, bringing together US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Lebanese Ambassador Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa. Discussions exposed clear differences, with Lebanon prioritizing a firm ceasefire as a condition for broader engagement, while Israel focused on disarming Hezbollah and pursuing longer-term normalization.

The negotiations take place under a US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under the terms, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that its official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in “self-defense.”

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanese media and Shafaq News sources reported continued Israeli activity in southern Lebanon, including detonations in al-Qussair, Deir Seryan, al-Taybeh, and Shamaa, as well as a drone strike near the Litani River close to Qaquaiyet al-Jisr.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, and 704 children and 1,223 women among the wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: Lebanon's power blocks peace with Israel