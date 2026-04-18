Iran: Strategic military might remains unused

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has not yet deployed its full geostrategic capabilities and considers its conflict with the United States ongoing, the country’s Defense Ministry indicated on Saturday, warning that Tehran would respond if other parties resort to any “deceptive diplomatic practices.”

During a press conference, Brigadier General Reza Talaei, the Ministry’s spokesperson, stated that the United States had not achieved its core objectives, including attempts to topple Iran’s political system or create a divide between the leadership and the public.

He also pointed to what he described as failed US-Israeli efforts to build an international coalition against Tehran, adding that reopening the Strait of Hormuz to non-military vessels would depend solely on a ceasefire in Lebanon.

US President Donald Trump declared on Friday that the Strait was “open for ships,” while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf maintained that transit would occur “along designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” warning that the waterway would not remain open if pressure on Iran continues.