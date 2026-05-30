Iran accuses Trump of “betrayal” as US blockade remains in place

Shafaq News- Tehran

On Saturday, Iranian Supreme Leader adviser Mohsen Rezaei said US President Donald Trump is "betraying diplomacy for the third time,” arguing that Washington continues to enforce a naval blockade against Iran despite announcing its removal.

In a statement, Rezaei linked the continued maritime restrictions and what he described as excessive demands in negotiations to a broader US approach that, in his view, demonstrates little interest in diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Tasnim News Agency, citing Iranian sailors, reported that the country’s commercial vessels continue to receive warnings from US Central Command (CENTCOM) and US warships not to cross the restricted zone or risk "facing gunfire."

Despite the reported restrictions, local media cited satellite-tracking data indicating that the Iranian cargo vessel Kamran had reached Imam Khomeini Port in southwestern Iran after returning from Brazil, describing the voyage as a breach of the "illegal" measures.

On Friday, Trump announced that Washington would lift the naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei subsequently questioned whether the restrictions had actually been removed, saying no clear evidence had emerged to determine whether the move represented a genuine policy change or merely a media statement.