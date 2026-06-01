Iraq arrests man wanted in Sweden for murder and kidnapping
2026-06-01T08:27:17+00:00
Shafaq News- Kirkuk
Iraqi federal intelligence agents arrested a man wanted internationally for murder and kidnapping in Sweden, after tracking him to Kirkuk province in northern Iraq.
The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency said the suspect is subject to an international arrest warrant in connection with a homicide and kidnapping offenses committed in Sweden. He has been handed over to the relevant authorities to complete legal proceedings.