Former Iraqi defense minister arrested in Sweden over benefit misuse allegations

Shafaq News/ Najah al-Shammari, the former defense minister of Iraq with dual Iraqi-Swedish citizenship, has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of illegally receiving benefits, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Swedish Prosecutor Jens Nilsson revealed to local broadcaster SVT that al-Shammari had been sought for nearly eighteen months. The arrest occurred on Monday at Stockholm airport upon al-Shammari's arrival in Sweden, as reported by broadcaster TV4.

According to earlier reports in Swedish media outlets, al-Shammari allegedly claimed child and housing support for an extended period despite residing in Baghdad.

The Iraqi-Swedish citizen, also known as "Najah al-Adli" in Sweden, reportedly relocated to the country in 2011, acquired citizenship in 2015, and continued to receive social payments even after returning to Iraq.

Sweden and its Nordic counterparts are renowned for their extensive social welfare systems, prompting authorities to rigorously investigate suspected cases of benefit misuse.

The investigation into his case, classified as "serious aid fraud," remains ongoing.

Notably, the former defense minister, who served in the Iraqi army during the 1990s, had faced previous scrutiny from Swedish authorities over allegations of war crimes, although those investigations were later discontinued.