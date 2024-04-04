Norway to deport Quran burner causing uproar back to Sweden

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Swedish Migration Agency announced that it has agreed to a request from Norwegian authorities to repatriate Salwan Momika.

This decision is based on the Dublin Agreement, which obliges Sweden to accept refugees fleeing its territory, such as the Iraqi extremist Salwan Momika, and to be responsible for his deportation.

Jesper Tengroth, the spokesperson for the Swedish Migration Agency, stated, "The agency received a request from its Norwegian counterpart to return Momika to Sweden, and it accepted it."

In the same context, Norwegian media reported that "the Norwegian intelligence agency considered the Iraqi extremist Salwan Momika, who burned copies of the Quran in Sweden, to be a serious and significant threat to Norway. However, Momika claimed that he was the one being threatened."

During Momika's asylum hearing in Norway, he asserted, "The Norwegian authorities will contribute to his murder if he is returned to Sweden." Nonetheless, Norwegian authorities decided to arrest and detain him until he is deported to Sweden, which has now agreed to receive Momika under the Dublin asylum laws, forcing Sweden to accept asylum seekers fleeing its territory and be responsible for their deportation.