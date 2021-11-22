Sweden's MoFA lands in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) arrived in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Monday.

A source has told Shafaq News Agency that Sweden's top diplomat will hold a series of meetings with Kurdish government officials to discuss an array of issues of mutual interests.

The meetings, according to the source, will revolve around the Baghdad-Erbil differences, Youth migration, Kurds stranded at the Belarusian borders with the European Union countries, and the Swedish government support to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"The Swedish Foreign Minister will also meet with representatives of the communities, minorities, civil organizations in the Region," the source said.

The Swede diplomat arrived in Baghdad on Monday and held meetings with her Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, President Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.