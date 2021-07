Shafaq News/ An airplane carrying nine people has crashed, on Thursday, after takeoff outside Orebro City, Sweden, TT News agency said.

All passengers died in the crush.

"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.

"It's a very severe accident," Swedish police said on their website. "Several people have died."