Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Sweden’s Foreign Minister

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-19T16:38:16+0000
President Nechirvan Barzani meets in Munich with Sweden’s Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Germany to participate in the annual Munich Security Conference, from February 18 to 20.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Kurdish President held meetings with many world leaders and high-level officials.

According to a statement by the Presidency, Barzani met on Saturday with the Swedish Foreign Minister, Anna Lindh.

“Foreign Minister Lindh said that she and other ministers of her country plan to revisit the Kurdistan Region in the future, emphasizing that Sweden is committed to remaining within the international coalition to defeat ISIS since the terror network still poses a threat to peace and stability, which is why it is important that efforts to eliminate ISIS continue.” The statement said.

President Nechirvan Barzani praised Sweden’s positions, aid, and support to the Kurdistan Region and agreed that the final elimination of ISIS needs cooperation, pointing to the coordination between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi army to confront ISIS.

The meeting also discussed developments in Ukraine and their impact on Europe, efforts to form the new Iraqi government, the decision of the Federal Supreme Court on oil and gas law in the Kurdistan Region, the situation in Syria, and other issues of common interests.

related

Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

Date: 2021-03-16 08:35:48
Barzani calls on the international community to prevent the production of chemical weapons

President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

Date: 2021-09-26 19:00:43
President Barzani: KDP is walking towards a bright future

President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Date: 2022-02-16 13:42:11
President Barzani: FSC's ruling exacerbates the Baghdad-Erbil disputes

Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

Date: 2020-10-06 20:45:19
Kurdistan discusses economy, security cooperation with USA

President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

Date: 2021-04-25 07:07:42
President Barzani: Kurdistan's hospitals are ready to host the injured from the Ibn Khatib incident

President Macron lands in Erbil

Date: 2021-08-28 23:45:14
President Macron lands in Erbil

The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-02 14:29:19
The Saudi Consul in Erbil to make every effort for developing the relations with Kurdistan

President Barzani on the International Day for Genocide Victims: committed to coexistence, tolerance, and justice

Date: 2021-12-09 14:40:07
President Barzani on the International Day for Genocide Victims: committed to coexistence, tolerance, and justice