Turkiye may open new border crossings with Iraq, cites progress in anti-terrorism efforts

Shafaq News/ Turkiye may open new border crossings with Iraq if necessary, the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad, Ali Bura Inan, said, while acknowledging Iraq's progress in combating terrorist organizations, though noting it was still insufficient.

On Friday, according to Turkiye's state-run Anadolu Agency, Ambassador Inan visited the Faysh Khabur and Ibrahim Khalil border crossings on Thursday, accompanied by the Turkish Consul in Erbil, Erman Topçu.

Ibrahim Khalil Border Crossing (Habur in Turkish) is the primary and longest border crossing between Turkiye and Iraq. Located near Duhok of the Kurdistan Region. It is a vital trade route and goods movement between the two regions where billions of dollars in trade flow.

During his visit, the Turkish envoy met with Duhok Governor Ali Tatar and several local officials.

Anadolu quoted Inan inspecting operations at both border crossings, highlighting significant cooperation and coordination between Turkiye and Iraq.

Inan noted he "listened to concerns from some businessmen and assured that the Turkish embassy would work on resolving their issues as soon as possible," Pointing out the ongoing efforts to strengthen relations between Turkiye and Iraq across all sectors, aiming to "institutionalize the partnership."

Inan suggested that opening new border crossings between the two countries could be considered if necessary.

Addressing Turkiye's cooperation with Iraq in the fight against terrorism, Inan stated, "We are pleased with Iraq's progress in combating terrorist organizations. It is not enough, but we recognize and appreciate the progress."

Following a series of high-level security talks, Ankara and Baghdad have signed, last August, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) focused on enhancing cooperation in security, military, and counter-terrorism efforts. This agreement marks a historic step in the relationship between the two countries, aiming to address common security challenges, particularly the threat posed by organizations like the PKK.

The MoU includes establishing a Joint Security Coordination Centre in Baghdad and a Joint Training and Cooperation Centre in Bashiqa.

This development