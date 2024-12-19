Source: Turkish Intelligence eliminates senior PKK leader in Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) eliminated a ringleader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Yayla Kizilkaya, in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, Turkish security sources said on Thursday.

Kizilkaya, a high-ranking figure within the PKK, was closely monitored by Turkish intelligence before the operation, the sources said.

Also known as Nesrin Amed, she joined the group at 14 and has been active in Turkiye, Iraq, and Syria. Recently, she was assigned to lead the group’s women’s unit in Syria.

The sources described the operation as part of Turkiye’s “long arm,” which extends to neutralize PKK leaders in border regions and beyond particularly in Syria and Iraq.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Ankara, the US, and the EU.