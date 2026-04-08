Iraqi Airways resumes flights on April 10 after airspace reopening

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Airways will resume flight operations on April 10 following the reopening of national airspace, ending weeks of suspension linked to regional conflict, the carrier announced on Wednesday.

Director General Manaf Abdul-Munim Ajil said the initial phase will cover domestic routes connecting Baghdad with Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Basra, alongside international services to Istanbul, Cairo, and Amman. He described the rollout as “a gradual plan to restore operations safely,” with schedules structured to manage traffic flow and meet travel demand.

Ajil highlighted a focus on safety and service quality, noting that performance will be monitored as conditions evolve, with additional routes introduced in stages based on ongoing assessments and coordination with relevant authorities.

Passengers were advised to book through official Iraqi Airways offices or the airline’s online platform.

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority had earlier reopened national airspace and all airports after nearly 40 days of closure due to heightened risks linked to the regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.