Gas failure cuts power across majority of Kurdistan provinces

Shafaq News– Erbil

A technical fault disrupted electricity supply across three of the Kurdistan Region’s four provinces on Monday, the Kurdish Ministry of Electricity reported.

In a statement, the ministry attributed the disruption to a malfunction in natural gas transmission lines supplying electricity generation plants, leading to reduced power supply hours in parts of Erbil, Duhok, and al-Sulaymaniyah.

The ministry described the disruption as temporary, confirming that maintenance work is expected to be completed within hours.

Earlier outages had also affected these provinces after severe weather damaged sections of the national grid infrastructure. Power generation in the Kurdistan Region remains vulnerable to repeated disruptions linked to the Khor Mor gas field in al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamchamal district, a key fuel source for power plants. In late November 2025, a rocket attack near the field forced a temporary halt in gas production, cutting supplies and triggering widespread blackouts.

Read more: Khor Mor underfire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security