Iraqis seek peace and dignity amid regional turmoil

Shafaq News

By Ali Hussein Feyli

At a time when the skies of the region have grown heavy with wars, destruction, and the nightmares of despair, while the storms of unfolding events continue to rage across a history burdened with crises, the Iraqi longs for nothing more than a brief moment of calm and serenity away from the noise and turbulence of politics.

After years spent chasing both livelihood and peace, all that Iraqis now hope for is to wake each morning, open the doors of their homes, and face neither fear nor an uncertain horizon clouded by ambiguity. They seek a life in which war no longer suffocates the human spirit, nor fear takes root in the soul with every new tally of the dead. Yet despite the darkness surrounding them, Iraqis have not lost faith in the future, continuing to pray for a brighter dawn because they understand that life belongs to those who preserve hope and confidence even amid the ruins of endless crises.

Such faith is not merely an emotion for many in this country, but a living declaration that rejects the culture of death and remains loyal to the beauty of life. Every line written, every idea formed, every page turned, and every positive word spoken represents a quiet act of resistance against the despair seeking to paralyze society. Hope remains the only bridge extending between today’s bitter reality and the brighter horizon Iraqis continue to seek for the future of their country. History has long proven that nations truly perish only when hope itself dies within them.

Today, the greatest danger is not simply that the lives of Iraqis may grow shorter or that walls may crack under the weight of instability, but that the Iraqi citizen now faces a historic test: either to become a forgotten figure lost amid destructive power struggles or to emerge as a solid pillar of a cohesive society capable of preserving the natural course of life despite uncertain and fog-covered horizons.

True rebellion against the culture of death and psychological defeat emerges through the silent and tireless efforts carried out across every field of society. After decades spent walking through dark tunnels, Iraqis can no longer afford to wait for an all-encompassing peace to arrive from abroad and rescue them. Their aspirations extend beyond changing international equations; they seek the establishment of justice, the building of effective healthcare institutions, and the creation of stability capable of guaranteeing a safe environment free from fear.

Despite the depth of the crises surrounding them, Iraqis still preserve the warmth of family unity, sharing smiles in moments of joy while maintaining solidarity with one another in times of grief and hardship. What ultimately protects the future from collapse is the effort of those who remain determined to preserve human compassion among people, and who continue planting seeds whose shade they themselves may never live to enjoy. From this spirit emerges the true resistance against the despair attempting to infiltrate and overwhelm society, at a moment when it has become increasingly clear that overcoming destruction cannot be achieved merely through anger, shouting, or cursing the past.

This article was originally written in Arabic.