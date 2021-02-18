Algeria: President Tebboune dissolves parliament, calls election

Shafaq News/ Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early legislative elections.

"I decided to dissolve the assembly and call elections to build a new institution," he said in a speech on state television.

This is the first speech of the Algerian President after returning home from a one-month stay in Germany for surgery following post-COVID complications in his foot.

Next Friday or Saturday, Tebboune decided to make a government reshuffle especially in sectors in which “the citizen and we feel negligent towards."

Tebboune added, "I granted a full pardon to about 60 detainees (OF HIRAK Movement), they will be with their families in the coming hours."

Regarding foreign policy, Tebboune welcomed the agreement among Libyan parties considering it honors the Libyans and reassures the Algerians.