Algerian court detains former Algerian PM on corruption charges

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Algerian judiciary apprehended the former prime minister, Noureddine Bedoui.

Bedoui is the third prime minister under the late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (1999-2019) to be imprisoned after Abdelmalek Sellal and Ahmed Ouyahia, convicted of financial corruption charges.

Noureddine Bedoui, 62, who served under the late Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was put under judicial supervision and confiscated his passport; later, another court decided to detain him in El Harrach prison in the eastern suburbs of Algiers.

After Bouteflika's fall, the Algerian judiciary opened several investigations into those close to the former head of state and the pillars of his regime.