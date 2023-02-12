Algeria says Israel, Morocco waging 'cyber war' against it

Shafaq News/ Israel and Morocco are waging a "cyber war" against Algeria, the latter's of communication minister and government spokesman Ammar Belhimer declared recently.

In an interview with the Al-Shorouk newspaper, Belhimer levied a bevy of charges against the two countries, including alleged efforts in electronic warfare.

He also said that the conflict involved information warfare aimed to undercut the legitimacy of the Algerian government in the eyes of its subjects, as well as cyber-enabled espionage and sabotage efforts.

Belhimer fumed at Israeli's NSO Group, known for -- and contentious due to -- its advanced spyware sold to security services around the world for snooping on terrorists and criminals, as the company explains.

However, the company found itself accused of selling the software to regimes with questionable human rights records, which used it to spy on activists and legitimate opposition members, and is facing a lawsuit from Facebook.

It was among such regimes where Belhimer placed Morocco, which recently decided to normalize its ties with Israel in a deal brokered by former US President Donald Trump.

As part of the accord, the US recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, which has been contested by the local Polisario Front rebels. The group has long been supported by Algeria with firearms, training and various supplies.