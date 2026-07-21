Iraqi MP urges corruption probe after audit report

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Federal Board of Supreme Audit’s 2025 report is “late and incomplete,” an Iraqi lawmaker said on Tuesday, arguing that it failed to quantify financial losses or identify those responsible for corruption.

Miqdad Al-Khafaji, an MP from the Hoqooq parliamentary bloc, the political wing of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah within the Shiite Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News that board officials offered “unconvincing” explanations during Tuesday’s parliamentary session. He urged the Federal Commission of Integrity to investigate cases lawmakers believe have cost Iraq billions of dollars over recent years.

Earlier today, the Federal Board of Supreme Audit’s report, obtained by Shafaq News, identified major delays in resolving corruption cases, failures to exercise key legal powers, and widespread financial violations across several government sectors.