Iraq denies US raid on Baghdad Airport unit
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Thursday dismissed reports alleging that US forces raided a Rapid Response Division unit at Baghdad International Airport.
In a statement, ministry spokesperson Abbas al-Bahadli clarified that the claims referred to an alleged incursion into the Fifth Brigade headquarters and the confiscation of mobile phones from its personnel.
He urged reliance on official sources, warning that spreading misleading information carries legal consequences under Iraqi law.