China delivers first batch to Iraq's maritime fleet
2026-07-21T13:45:08+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Iraq's General Company for Maritime Transport, based in Basra, took preliminary delivery of 15 modern marine boats and three passenger ferries, the company's director said on Tuesday.
According to Ahmad Jassem, the new ferries will operate passenger routes between Iraq and Gulf countries, helping boost travel, trade, and tourism while opening new opportunities for regional cooperation in maritime transport.