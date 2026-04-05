Trump sets “Power Plant Day” threat for Iran over Hormuz, eyes deal tomorrow

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran (Updated at 19:02)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday reiterated his warning that “Hell” would fall on Tehran if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, warning of action if the strategic waterway remains closed.

Meanwhile, in remarks cited by Fox News, Trump said he is considering “blowing everything up and taking over the oil” if Iran fails to reach a deal quickly, adding that negotiations are ongoing and a deal could be reached as soon as tomorrow.

🚨 BREAKING: @TreyYingst details his phone call with President Trump this morning about the ongoing negotiations with Iran."The president tells me, 'If they don't make a deal, and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil.'" | @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/Si0GDQUOnH — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 5, 2026

He also referred to the nationwide Iranian protests in January, claiming the United States had “sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them,” adding that “the Kurds took the guns.”

NEW: The United States sent guns to the Iranian protesters through the Kurds, President Trump told Fox News. "We sent guns to the protesters, a lot of them," President Trump told me. "And I think the Kurds took the guns." pic.twitter.com/CmAfYJVkIH — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) April 5, 2026

On April 5, Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the strait or reach an agreement. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, however, had urged armed forces to continue operations linked to what he described as the “Strait of Hormuz closure front,” framing the move as part of Iran’s response to the ongoing war and what it calls “enemy” activity in the region.