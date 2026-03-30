Trump warns of “obliterating” Iran energy sites if talks fail

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to “completely obliterate” Iran’s power stations, oil fields, and Kharg Island if negotiations fail ahead of the April 6 deadline.

On Truth Social, Trump pointed to what he described as “serious discussions” with a “new, and more reasonable, regime,” claiming “great progress.” He warned that failure to reach an agreement would trigger strikes on strategic targets, framed as a response to decades of attacks on US forces.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry had confirmed that no direct talks with Washington have taken place, noting that communication continues through intermediaries. Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei characterized US proposals as “excessive and unrealistic,” emphasizing that Tehran is adhering to its own negotiating framework.

According to US officials cited by Western media, Washington’s proposed plan includes a 30-day ceasefire, dismantling nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, transferring enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency, limiting ballistic missile capabilities, and ending support for regional armed groups.

In return, the United States has offered sanctions relief, support for civilian nuclear energy at Bushehr, and removal of the UN “snapback” mechanism, though the White House has not formally confirmed the details.

On March 25, Iran rejected the proposal and outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a halt to US and Israeli military operations, guarantees against renewed conflict, compensation for damages, an end to attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian groups in Iraq, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.