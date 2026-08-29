Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) leader Khamis Al-Khanjar on Saturday rejected Kataib Hezbollah’s invitation to visit Jurf Al-Sakhar, arguing that the district “does not belong to any faction or armed group” and demanding that its displaced residents be allowed to return.

“The people of Jurf Al-Sakhar are the owners of the land and homes, and they have the greatest right to receive guests on their property, not those who displaced them and took control of it,” Al-Khanjar’s spokesperson said. He urged authorities to reopen the district, compensate affected families, and disclose the fate of missing residents, dismissing “political and media displays” while its population remains unable to go home.

Earlier Saturday, Kataib Hezbollah invited Al-Khanjar to visit Jurf Al-Sakhar, which the group refers to as Madinat Al-Nasr, offering to cover his travel expenses and provide protection for the trip.

Located about 60 kilometers southwest of Baghdad, Jurf Al-Sakhar remains one of Iraq’s most sensitive post-ISIS areas. More than 100,000 residents have been unable to return since the district was retaken from ISIS in 2014, while Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) factions retain control over parts of the territory. Sunni leaders, including Al-Khanjar, have repeatedly pressed for their return.

A federal committee is examining disputed land contracts and local conditions this month as Baghdad revisits the longstanding displacement issue.

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