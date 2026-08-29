Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli Apache helicopter opened heavy machine-gun fire toward Zawtar in Nabatieh district, southern Lebanon, Lebanese media outlets reported on Saturday.

A drone strike targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while a guided missile struck an open area between Jarmaq and Kfar Roummane.

In Marjayoun district, a powerful Israeli explosion was reported in the town of Tallousa, while another blast occurred between Markaba and Rab Thalatheen. Forces also demolished a nursing home in the town of Houla.

Warplanes carried out an airstrike on Al-Mansouri, while artillery shelled an area between Hadatha and Haris.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and August 27 reached 4,352 people killed and 12,318 wounded, including women and children.