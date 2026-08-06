Spain, Portugal challenge Morocco 2030 World Cup co-hosting deal

Shafaq News- Madrid/ Lisbon

Calls are growing in Spain and Portugal to review Morocco’s role in co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup, as left-wing parties raise concerns over human rights commitments following a recent migration crisis at Spain’s Ceuta enclave.

The calls emerged after Ceuta, a small Spanish territory in North Africa, was overwhelmed by an estimated 84,000 Moroccans crossing into the city.

Spain’s Sumar coalition filed a non-binding proposal with the Spanish Congress of Deputies, signed by three lawmakers from United Left, a party within the coalition, along with another member of its parliamentary group. The proposal urged the Spanish government to encourage the Spanish Football Federation to use FIFA mechanisms designed to assess compliance with human rights policies.

The proposal also requested an independent and public report within six months examining potential human rights risks in host countries, including an assessment of the Ceuta events and possible additional measures if serious violations are identified.

In Portugal, the Livre Party called on the government and the Portuguese Football Federation to end the country’s partnership with Morocco in hosting the tournament, arguing that recent developments had made the arrangement difficult to maintain.

Livre spokesperson Jorge Pinto noted that the original 2030 World Cup bid featured Spain, Portugal and Ukraine before Morocco replaced Ukraine, arguing that the decision should be reconsidered.

Despite the political appeals, removing Morocco from the hosting arrangement appears unlikely, French broadcaster RMC reported, citing the limited time remaining before the tournament and the continued progress of infrastructure projects linked to the event.

RMC also revealed that Morocco had strengthened its position within FIFA during the recent crisis and that FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s continued leadership of world football’s governing body made the possibility of Morocco losing hosting rights “very unlikely.” The broadcaster added that the developments could even improve Morocco’s chances of securing the World Cup final, which is expected to take place in Spain.