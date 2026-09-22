Shafaq News- New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed on Tuesday that ending the war with Russia remains his country's top priority, adding that his meeting with US President Donald Trump included a detailed discussion of Ukraine's needs and possible paths to a resolution.

Speaking at a press conference following talks with Trump and his team in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready to put forward a proposal for an "energy truce" that would involve a mutual halt to strikes on energy infrastructure.

He added that Kyiv would not stop its strikes unilaterally, warning that if Russia continues targeting Ukraine's power grid and facilities, Ukrainian forces will respond by striking Russian oil refineries and energy sites.

Zelenskyy noted that he sensed Trump's willingness to help end the conflict. “Kyiv had asked Washington for additional packages of air defense missiles, as well as licenses to manufacture missiles and air defense systems domestically to secure Ukraine's long-term security.”

He said Washington has not yet given a definitive answer but has promised to review the request, warning against Russian attempts to undermine European unity.

Read more: Lithuanian President: US troops strengthen deterrence against Russia

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said there is an opportunity to reach a peace agreement ending the war in Ukraine, stressing that resolving the conflict must ultimately be worked out between Moscow and Kyiv. “Several countries, including the United States and China, are prepared to support efforts toward a peaceful settlement,” Putin said, adding that Trump is "ready to work constructively and positively for peace in Ukraine.”

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, New York