Shafaq News- New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday backed Iraq’s efforts to strengthen state authority and stability during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdogan also highlighted Turkiye’s cooperation with Iraq on strategic transportation and energy projects, singling out the Development Road as a project that could increase regional prosperity.

Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi discussed security, energy, trade, transportation, water management, regional developments, and the Development Road during Al-Zaidi’s first official visit as prime minister to Turkiye on July 28. The two sides also signed five agreements covering police education, youth and sports, industrial property, road and rail transport through the Ovakoy-Fishkhabur crossing, and transport infrastructure development.