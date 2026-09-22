Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out a series of explosions and artillery strikes on several villages in southern Lebanon's Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Marjeyoun districts, local media reported on Tuesday.

Two powerful explosions were reported in Mansouri, in the Tyre district, followed by a large blast in Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil. Zawtar al-Sharqiya, in Nabatieh, came under concentrated artillery fire.

In Marjeyoun district, an Israeli military vehicle took position at the northern entrance to Khiam, near the al-Hammam area, while Israeli forces opened heavy and medium-caliber machine-gun fire across the town and set several homes ablaze.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli attacks killed 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 between March 2 and September 17.

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah resumed in March 2026. A US-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 16 and was later extended, while Israel and Lebanon signed a broader framework agreement on June 26 covering Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese Army deployment. Israeli military operations have nevertheless continued in southern Lebanon, with Israel saying many of its strikes target Hezbollah positions.

The Lebanese Army said on September 9 that Israeli forces had committed about 7,700 violations of the framework agreement since it was signed on June 26. It added that Israeli forces had opened fire near Lebanese Army personnel and patrols, and said repeated attacks and violations, particularly recent ones, had triggered a new wave of displacement from areas previously considered safe.