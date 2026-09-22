Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces found a drone carrying explosive materials in Al-Marasima village in the Al-Radwaniyah district, west of Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Preliminary information indicated that the drone had crashed earlier, “possibly in connection with recent events in the area.”

Security forces found explosives inside the aircraft before removing it and transferring it to a secure location in accordance with standard procedures, the source added.